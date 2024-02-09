Grenlec's 50th Anniversary: A Vibrant Mas Tradition Display

Grenlec Illuminates 50 Years of Service with a Vibrant Display of Mas Tradition

In the heart of St. George, Grenada, Grenlec, the island's leading electricity services provider, marks its 50th anniversary with a dazzling display of cultural heritage. The company, located on the Dusty Highway, has transformed its Customer Care Centers into vivid galleries showcasing traditional Mas costumes, meticulously crafted by local artists.

A Kaleidoscope of Culture

The exhibition, a testament to Grenlec's commitment to preserving and promoting Grenadian culture, features an array of Mas costumes, each with its unique history and significance. Among the displays are the Vieux Corps, characterized by their grotesque masks and tattered clothing, representing the spirits of the deceased. The Short Knee, a favorite among children, features costumes with intricately embroidered knee-length pants.

The Wild Indian, a symbol of resistance against colonial rule, is identifiable by its feathered headdresses and body paint. The Jab Jab, cloaked in black, their faces smeared with oil or charcoal, pay homage to the island's African heritage. Lastly, the Shakespeare Mas, a more recent addition, incorporates elements from the works of the famed playwright, bringing a touch of theatrical flair to the festivities.

A Living Legacy

The Masquerade, an integral part of Grenada's cultural fabric, has evolved over centuries from the traditions of their ancestors. These costumes, once created using readily available materials, are now intricate works of art, reflecting the skill and creativity of local artisans.

Grenlec's initiative aims to raise awareness about the significance of the Mas as a living representation of their history and cultural heritage. By showcasing these traditional costumes, Grenlec hopes to inspire a sense of pride and appreciation for this rich cultural tradition among the younger generation.

Powering Forward with Tradition

As Grenlec continues to power the island's growth and development, it remains steadfast in its commitment to preserving and promoting Grenada's cultural heritage. With its 24-hour fault reporting system, the company ensures seamless service, proving that progress and tradition can coexist harmoniously.

The Mas display, a tribute to Grenada's vibrant history and cultural heritage, is more than just an anniversary celebration. It is a testament to Grenlec's dedication to the community it serves, illuminating the path forward with the brilliance of tradition.

As the sun sets on another day in St. George, Grenlec's Customer Care Centers continue to buzz with activity, the Mas costumes casting long, vibrant shadows in the twilight. The exhibition, a delightful blend of tradition and innovation, encapsulates the spirit of Grenlec's 50 years of service – a celebration of the past, present, and future.