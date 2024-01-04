Below Deck Season 11: New Captain, New Location, Same Drama

Bravo’s popular reality TV series, Below Deck Season 11, is set to chart a new course, with the premiere slated for Monday, February 5. The new season comes with significant shifts, notably the absence of Captain Lee Rosbach, whose distinctive leadership style had come to define the show.

Stepping into Captain Lee’s Shoes

Replacing Captain Lee is the seasoned Captain Kerry Titheradge. A new captain at the helm means a new command style, new expectations, and a unique ambiance on board. Trailers hint at an entertaining season ahead with Captain Kerry, despite the void left by Captain Lee.

A Blend of New and Familiar Faces

Returning to the crew are Fraser Olender and Ben Willoughby, lending some continuity to the series. Fraser will be reprising his role as the chief steward for the second season, while Ben will continue his duties as deckhand. The familiar faces will be joined by nine new crew members, infusing fresh energy into the yachting adventure.

Setting Sail in Grenada

The new season takes us to the scenic locales of Grenada. Here, the crew will navigate the challenges of running the 197ft vessel, St. David. The season promises to deliver the quintessential Below Deck elements, including crew romances, extravagant charter guests, and potential firings. There’s also a hint of departmental drama and explosive nights out.

While viewers might miss the fall premiere schedule, the winter debut is expected to bring its own charm and excitement. With Captain Kerry at the helm, a mix of new and returning crew members, and the stunning Grenadian backdrop, Below Deck Season 11 promises to keep the viewers hooked to their screens.