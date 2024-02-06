Grenada Unveils Commemorative EC$50 Note for 50th Independence Anniversary

Grenada, marking its 50th year of independence from Britain, has launched a commemorative EC$50 note. The note, approved by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Monetary Council during its 105th Meeting on 21 July 2023, encapsulates the nation's rich history, culture, and achievements.

A Tribute to National Figures and Cultural Landmarks

The note serves as a tribute to prominent figures of Grenada's past and present. It features portraits of the country's first two prime ministers, Sir Eric Matthew Gairy and Maurice Bishop, both instrumental in shaping Grenada's political landscape. Adding to the tribute is the Olympic medallist Kirani James, a beacon of inspiration for the Grenadian youth, who also graces the note.

Alongside these figures, the note is adorned with national symbols that reflect the country's rich heritage. The Maurice Bishop International Airport, named after the former prime minister, is depicted, alongside the idyllic Annandale Waterfall, a symbol of the nation's natural beauty. The note also features Big Drum players and dancers of Carriacou, a representation of Grenada's vibrant culture. A cocoa pod and bougainvillea flowers, symbolic of the country's lush flora, further enrich the note's design.

More Than Just a Collectible

Timothy Antoine, Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, unveiled the note on 5 January 2024. He underscored its status as legal tender within the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU), encouraging Grenadians to use it in daily transactions rather than merely preserving it as a collectible. The new EC$50 note, set to circulate in the second half of 2024, is expected to become a part of the everyday life of Grenadians, reflecting their national identity and pride.

Grenada's 50th Independence Anniversary

The unveiling of the note is part of the celebrations leading up to Grenada's 50th independence anniversary on 7 February 2024. The festivities will feature a military parade and rally, during which Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell is expected to honor individuals for their exceptional contributions to the nation. The new note, as a symbol of Grenada's journey and collective achievements, is anticipated to add a unique touch to the historic occasion.