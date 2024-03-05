GreenSquareDC Announces Major Sydney Data Center Development, Targets Advanced Cooling Technologies

GreenSquareDC, an Australian data center firm, has unveiled plans for a significant new development in Sydney, named SYDGPU1, promising over 100MW capacity and advanced cooling solutions. Announced this week, the project involves the takeover of a former IBM data center in the Norwest Business Park, aiming to refurbish and expand the facility to meet rising demand for high-performance computing infrastructure.

Strategic Expansion and Sustainable Solutions

Located in a strategic hub that houses several key data centers, the Norwest Business Park will see GreenSquareDC transforming the existing site into a state-of-the-art facility. The first phase, set to be completed by late 2025, will offer 15MW across 5,000 sqm, featuring three data halls. What sets this development apart is the company's commitment to sustainability and efficiency, targeting a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of 1.1. This will be achieved through direct-to-rack liquid cooling technologies and the use of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) for backup generators, significantly reducing the environmental impact.

Revolutionizing Data Center Cooling

The core of the GreenSquareDC's innovation lies in its cooling strategy. The facility will implement direct-to-rack liquid cooling, allowing for rack densities exceeding 100kW. This approach not only enhances cooling efficiency but also allows for a more compact and energy-efficient design. By adopting DGX-compliant reference architecture, GreenSquareDC is positioning itself at the forefront of data center technology, ready to meet the demands of future computing needs.

Building Towards a Sustainable Future

GreenSquareDC's vision extends beyond the Sydney project. The company has also embarked on developing another data center in Perth, Western Australia, which will be powered by a combination of wind and solar energy. This initiative underscores GreenSquareDC’s commitment to sustainability, setting new industry standards for environmentally responsible data center operations. The Perth facility, expected to complete its first stage by mid-2024, will further solidify GreenSquareDC's presence in the Australian data center market.

As the demand for data processing and storage continues to grow, the need for efficient, sustainable, and high-capacity data centers becomes increasingly critical. GreenSquareDC's latest development in Sydney, coupled with its innovative approach to cooling and energy use, represents a significant step forward in meeting these challenges. By redefining efficiency and sustainability standards, GreenSquareDC is not only contributing to the advancement of the data center industry but also paving the way for a more sustainable digital future.