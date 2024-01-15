Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to participate in the 54th annual meeting of the Davos World Economic Forum in Switzerland, a global confluence addressing major challenges and fostering public-private collaboration for solution-oriented action. Over 60 global leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, are expected to attend this influential gathering, which is organized around four pivotal areas: bolstering security and cooperation, harnessing artificial intelligence, generating growth and employment, and outlining a long-term strategy for climate, nature, and energy.

An Anticipated Meeting

Mitsotakis is scheduled to hold a sideline meeting with President von der Leyen on Thursday, as confirmed by Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman for the European Commission. This meeting comes as part of a packed itinerary for the Greek Prime Minister, who will be engaging in discussions that shape global, regional, and industry agendas from Wednesday onwards.

The Role of the Davos Economic Forum

The Davos Economic Forum serves as a platform for policymakers, business leaders, and other stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue. More than just a gathering of influential figures, the forum is a crucible for ideas and action, fostering a collaborative environment where pressing world economic issues are tackled head-on.

In a world fraught with economic and environmental challenges, the participation of leaders like Mitsotakis and von der Leyen in such forums is critical. As they convene in Davos, the world watches, hopeful for actionable strategies and solution-oriented discussions that will steer us towards a sustainable and prosperous future.