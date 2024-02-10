Greece's Call for Unity: A Green, Digital, and Autonomous European Industrial Strategy

In the heart of Brussels, Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas delivered a compelling speech at the EU Informal Competitiveness Council, emphasizing the urgency of a unified industrial strategy encompassing green and digital transitions. The crux of the address centered on the need for autonomy in the face of global challenges, while staying true to European values.

A Harmonious Blend of Green and Digital Transitions

Skrekas eloquently expressed the significance of assessing existing policies for autonomy and suggested criteria for evaluating them, taking into account the economic disparities among member states. He highlighted the necessity of a unified industrial strategy to ensure autonomy and advance sustainable development. This strategy would not only encompass green and digital transitions but also serve as a beacon of hope for addressing global challenges in accordance with European values.

Small Modular Reactors: The Future of Sustainable Energy

The European Commission is advocating for a unified industrial strategy centered around the development and deployment of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Recognized as a vital contributor to achieving the EU's 2040 climate targets, SMRs present an opportunity for Europe to maintain its leadership in decarbonization efforts.

In an effort to accelerate the deployment of SMRs and bolster the EU supply chain, the Commission plans to establish a European Industrial Alliance on SMRs. Building on the foundations laid by the European SMR pre-Partnership, the alliance is expected to be launched in the earliest possible timeframe.

Supporting SMR Safety Research

To further solidify its commitment to SMRs, the Commission is supporting safety research through the Euratom Research and Training Programme. With an EU contribution of EUR 16 million, this initiative underscores the importance of prioritizing safety in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions.