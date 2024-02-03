'Viking Saturn' Docks at Souda Port for Third Time This Year

The 'Viking Saturn' cruise ship, a beacon of exploration and luxury, has made its third visit to the port of Souda today, carrying an enthusiastic crowd of 863 passengers eager to discover the region's attractions. The ship will remain docked until Saturday afternoon, offering its passengers time to embark on carefully curated excursions through the ancient town of Chania.

The Allure of Souda Port

The port of Souda, nestled in the tranquil waters of the Aegean Sea, serves as a pivotal destination for cruise ships. Home to a Greek and NATO naval base, it is just a stone's throw away from the second largest city on Crete, Chania. The port's strategic location and rich history make it a magnet for tourists from around the globe.

Exploring Chania: A Blend of History and Beauty

Chania, a city steeped in history, offers visitors a captivating walk through time. Its famous Venetian Harbor, dating back to the 14th century, and the restored 500-year-old lighthouse offer breathtaking views, especially from late afternoon until sunset. The charming labyrinth of Old Town streets can be easily navigated on foot, allowing visitors to take in the architectural marvels at their own pace. For a taste of local culture, tourists can stop at outdoor cafés to savour a delectable bouyatsa custard pastry or a glass of aromatic Cretan red wine.

Soúda: A Gateway to More Adventures

Soúda isn't just a port; it's a gateway to further exploration. Just 54 kilometers to the east lies Rethymnon, a city shaped by centuries of invasion, primarily by the Venetians and Turks. Its Fortezza, built by the Venetians in the late 16th century and captured by the Ottomans in 1646, adds to the city's architectural charm. Much like Chania, Rethymnon's Old Town offers a snapshot of a bygone era but on a smaller scale.

The 'Viking Saturn's' repeated visits underline Souda port's significance in the world of cruising and the unceasing interest of tourists in the region's many attractions.