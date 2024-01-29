Thyssenkrupp and Thales Join Forces to Upgrade Hellenic Navy's Hydra-class Frigates

In a strategic partnership, Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and Thales have united their expertise to perform mid-life upgrades on four of the Hellenic Navy's MEKO 200 Hydra-class frigates. This initiative aims to extend the vessels' service life, pushing the boundaries beyond their original 35 years of operability.

Partnership Roles and Responsibilities

Thyssenkrupp will lead the modernization of the ship's platform, providing both communication systems and the necessary design documents. Further, the firm is planning to sign a subcontract with Atlas Elektronik's subsidiary, Hagenuk Marinekommunikation, for additional work. Another subcontract is anticipated to be awarded to a local shipyard in Athens, responsible for the frigates' physical modifications.

Thales, a global technology leader, will supply combat systems to enhance the vessels' warfare capabilities. They will also provide their state-of-the-art Tacticos command and weapon management system.

Financial Details and Timeline

The contractual agreement for this ambitious modernization project is expected to be finalized within this year. The Hellenic defense ministry has earmarked a substantial budget of approximately 500 million euros for this initiative. This partnership for the upgrades follows the official approval of the project by the Greek parliament in December 2023.

A Return to Familiar Ground

Both Thyssenkrupp and Thales are no strangers to the Hydra-class warships, having been involved in the development of the original equipment for these vessels when they were first introduced to Greece in the 1990s. The MEKO 200 Hydra-class frigate, a 117.5-meter-long warship, is armed with a plethora of armaments, including missiles and torpedoes. It also has the capability to carry a Sikorsky Seahawk helicopter and accommodate up to 170 personnel.