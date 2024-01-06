en English
Albania

Thesprotina Rattled by 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Thesprotina Rattled by 4.3 Magnitude Earthquake, No Damage Reported

Under the shroud of the night on Friday, the quiet region of Thesprotina was abruptly awakened by an unexpected visitor. An earthquake, registering 4.3 on the Richter scale, hit the area around 23:52, shaking the land and stirring the residents from their slumber. The epicenter of the quake was pinpointed to be approximately 5 kilometers north of the tranquil town of Leptokaria, with a significant focal depth of 42 kilometers, as stated by the Geodynamic Institute.

Widespread Tremors Felt Across Border

The earth’s unrest was not confined to Thesprotina alone. The tremors reverberated through the neighboring towns of Paramythia, Igoumenica, Filiat, and Ioannina, spreading unease among their inhabitants. The quake’s reach did not stop at the Greek borders. It extended its tremors into neighboring Albania, making its presence felt in Konispol.

A Resilient Response

Despite the quake’s widespread tremors, the regions showed remarkable resilience. As of now, there have been no reports of any substantial damage or injuries resulting from the earthquake. The towns and cities affected by the tremors are standing strong, unscathed by the earth’s sudden convulsion.

Monitoring and Precautions

Seismologists at the Geodynamic Institute continue to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that any aftershocks or subsequent tremors are tracked and reported. The residents are urged to remain vigilant, adhere to safety guidelines, and be prepared for any potential aftershocks. The experience serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of our planet, and the need for constant preparedness to ensure the safety and well-being of all.

Albania Greece
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

