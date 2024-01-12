en English
Greece

The Unbroken Spirit of Greece: The Tradition of Plate Smashing and Flower Throwing

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 am EST
The Unbroken Spirit of Greece: The Tradition of Plate Smashing and Flower Throwing

In the heart of Greece, a tradition steeped in symbolism and celebratory fervor continues to thrive – the late-night folk revelry of plate smashing and flower throwing. Amidst the lively melodies of love and passion belted out by singers like Pavlos Spiropoulos, the patrons of bouzouki taverns express their appreciation with a burst of red and pink carnations and a shower of shattered crockery.

The Tradition’s Historical Roots

The art of plate smashing traces its roots back to the 1930s, evolving from a more dangerous practice of knife-throwing. The tradition served as a display of wealth and social status, with the breaking of plates symbolizing abundance and prosperity. It was also a herald of good fortune at weddings and christenings. The practice reached its zenith in the 1960s, and the cinematic portrayal in popular films like “Never on Sunday” further entrenched it in the cultural psyche.

Surviving Against All Odds

Despite the numerous historical challenges, including dictatorship, economic crises, and pandemics, this tradition has managed to cling to the fabric of Greek culture. Although it has experienced a decline in popularity due to safety concerns and economic factors, it continues to serve as a vibrant form of expression for Greeks and offers a unique attraction for tourists in areas like Plaka and Mykonos.

Plate Smashing Today

Today, the practice has adapted to modern considerations. Instead of pottery, specially made plaster plates are used for safety reasons. Yet, the essence remains unchanged – breaking plates as a form of release and a token of appreciation for captivating performances. Bouzouki taverns continue drawing crowds, providing a space for patrons to immerse themselves in this facet of Greek culture and find a temporary escape from their daily struggles.

In the midst of economic uncertainties and societal shifts, this tradition stands as a testament to Greek resilience and the power of cultural continuity. It is a vibrant, living reminder of the country’s rich history and enduring spirit.

Greece
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

