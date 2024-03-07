Steve Bendelack to Direct 'Heavenly Waters', a Comedy on Reuniting Rock Band in Greece

BAFTA-nominated director Steve Bendelack, known for his work on iconic British comedies, is set to direct a new film titled 'Heavenly Waters'. This comedy, marking the writing debut of Kim Leggatt and David Schaal, follows the tumultuous reunion of an ageing rock band in Greece. Produced by Bill & Ben Productions alongside Night Tide Films, the movie is slated for a 2025 theatrical release.

Star-Studded Collaboration

Steve Bendelack, whose directorial prowess has been showcased in 'Friday Night Dinner' and 'Mr Bean's Holiday', teams up with producers Ben Timlett and Bill Jones for 'Heavenly Waters'. This collaboration reunites the trio following their work on the documentary 'An Accidental Studio', which delved into George Harrison's venture into film production. The upcoming film tells the story of a rock band who, following a bitter split in the 1970s, gather in Greece to honor their biggest fan, only to find their plans unraveling.

Behind the Scenes and Casting

With shooting scheduled to take place in Greece later this year, the film is the culmination of efforts by a creative team including producer Kim Leggatt, known for 'The Veteran' and 'Eichmann', and actor David Schaal, of 'The Office' and 'The Inbetweeners' fame. As Bendelack brings his comedy directorial expertise to the project, casting is currently underway, promising to assemble a dynamic ensemble to bring this comedic narrative to life.

Anticipating 'Heavenly Waters'

The film's unique premise, combining the nostalgia of 1970s rock with the scenic beauty of Greece, sets the stage for a compelling narrative. As the ageing band members confront their past grievances and the comedic chaos of their reunion unfolds, audiences can expect a blend of humor, drama, and heartfelt moments. With its anticipated release in 2025, 'Heavenly Waters' is poised to be a significant addition to the landscape of British comedy films.

As the anticipation for 'Heavenly Waters' builds, its blend of seasoned talents behind and in front of the camera promises a cinematic experience that humorously tackles themes of friendship, legacy, and redemption. The film's journey, from its picturesque Greek setting to its exploration of the complexities of reuniting and reconciling, invites audiences to look forward to a story rich with laughter, emotion, and the timeless allure of rock and roll.