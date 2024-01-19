Significant Discoveries at Artemis Sanctuary Illuminate Ancient Greek Practices

Archaeologists have unveiled a series of remarkable discoveries at a sanctuary devoted to the ancient Greek goddess Artemis. The findings encompass a monumental building unearthed in 2017, a temple dating back to the seventh century B.C., discovered in 2023, and a treasure trove of artifacts. This exploration provides an unprecedented glimpse into the past, revealing the rich history of this sanctified location.

The Sanctuary's Significance

The sanctuary stands in Amarynthos on Euboea, and is regarded as one of Artemis' most influential cult centers in the region. The recent excavations have brought to light evidence of ritual animal sacrifice, architectural features, and hundreds of artifacts dating back to the early 7th century B.C. These discoveries illuminate the origins of the Artemis cult and the votive practices in Amarynthos at the end of the Archaic period.

A Wealth of Discoveries

The excavation team uncovered a wide range of relics including gold and silver jewelry, vases, Asian amulets, and bronze and iron fittings. They also found a horseshoe-shaped altar laden with ash, charred bones, and pottery dating back to the eighth century B.C. In the temple, they discovered multiple constructions, including hearths used as altars. Beneath it, dry stone walls of another building were exposed, along with bronze figurines from the Geometric period and a clay bull head from the Mycenaean period.

Temple's Timeline

The most recent temple was ravaged by a fire in the sixth century B.C., after which another temple was erected. This research forms part of a 15-year-long project carried out by Swiss and Greek archaeologists. The goal of this long-term project is to comprehend the sanctuary's role in the ancient landscape. This includes its connections with rural settlements, agricultural land, and ancient cities. In a parallel exploration, Greek archaeologists recently unearthed an ancient Roman aqueduct and over two dozen silver coins, expanding the scope of these historical discoveries.