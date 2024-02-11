Sexual Violence Against Female Asylum Seekers: The Urgent Need for Reform

In February 2020, Shirin, a 28-year-old Iranian woman, endured the unthinkable. Amid her perilous journey to seek asylum in Greece, she was brutally raped by a smuggler in a Turkish hotel. The harrowing incident underscores an alarming trend: sexual violence against female asylum seekers traveling alone.

Advertisment

A Journey Fraught with Peril

Shirin's odyssey began in 2020 when she fled Iran, driven by fear of persecution and gender-based violence. Initially granted refugee status in Turkey, she found herself stripped of this protection in September 2018. The Turkish government, which does not acknowledge gender-based violence as grounds for asylum, forced Shirin to embark on a treacherous journey to Europe.

A study conducted by Doctors Without Borders reveals the staggering prevalence of sexual violence against female asylum seekers. Between January and September 2022, 91% of female survivors on the Greek island of Samos reported traveling alone. The Women's Refugee Committee's 2019 paper further corroborates these findings, stating that 90% of women and girls participating in the study were raped during their journeys from North Africa to Italy.

Advertisment

A System that Enables Exploitation

Critics argue that the European border system perpetuates this cycle of sexual violence. Systematic and violent pushbacks of refugees create an environment conducive to exploitation. In February 2023, the Associated Press reported a lawsuit filed against National Guard members and other staff in Buffalo, New York. They stand accused of sexually exploiting migrants, including female asylum seekers, housed in hotels while awaiting asylum hearings.

The lawsuit, filed by six women, a man, and twelve employees of a subcontractor, alleges that the migrants were vulnerable due to their uncertain immigration status, lack of mobility, and need for basic supplies. The plaintiffs claim guardsmen pressured women for sex and engaged in intimate and romantic behavior with guests. The migrants were reportedly deceived into traveling to Buffalo and housed in poor conditions.

Advertisment

The Road to Justice

Shirin's story is not an isolated incident. It represents the experiences of countless women seeking asylum, their lives marred by sexual violence and exploitation. The lawsuit in Buffalo seeks at least $9 million in damages, aiming to hold those responsible accountable for their abhorrent actions.

As the world grapples with the complexities of migration and asylum, the plight of women like Shirin serves as a stark reminder. The journey to safety is fraught with danger, and the current system fails to protect the most vulnerable. The fight for justice is ongoing, and stories like Shirin's must be told to effect change.

Today, Shirin continues her quest for justice, her resilience a testament to the indomitable human spirit. Her story, while deeply distressing, illuminates the urgent need for reform in the European border system. By shedding light on these injustices, we can strive towards a world where no woman has to face such harrowing ordeals in search of safety and freedom.