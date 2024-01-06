Scientology Volunteer Ministers Aid Volos, Greece in the Wake of Twin Storms

Volos, a city in Greece, found itself grappling with an unprecedented crisis as it was hit by back-to-back devastating storms. In the aftermath of the first storm, named Storm Daniel, the city found itself in the throes of power outages and water scarcity, dealing with damage considered the worst in eight decades. However, help was on its way as Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Athens swiftly responded, bringing along drinking water and supplies to the storm-affected area.

Superior Humanitarian Response

Working hand in hand with local authorities and churches, these volunteer ministers dedicated themselves to the clean-up of homes and businesses. The situation took a turn for the worse when Storm Elias struck shortly after, wreaking havoc, particularly in the suburb of Agria. Rivers overflowed, leaving the town submerged in mud.

Undeterred, the Volunteer Ministers, augmented by Hungarian Scientologists, returned to Volos to support the mud removal and restoration efforts. Their involvement bolstered a sense of community and optimism among the beleaguered residents, who were then able to commence planning for renovation and restoration.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: A Ray of Hope

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained in methods developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Their mission is to provide support and relief by restoring purpose, truth, and spiritual values to the lives of others. Their mantra is simple yet profound: ‘Something can be done about it.’ This ethos drives them to help others overcome pain, evil, and injustice. The Volunteer Ministers’ efforts in Volos bear testimony to their unwavering commitment to this motto.

A Global Outreach

The Scientology Network, which has been broadcasting since 2018, airs content such as ‘Operation: Do Something About It.’ Available in numerous countries and languages, it offers valuable insights into the activities and programs of the Church of Scientology. Their work in the city of Volos is a shining example of their dedication to community service and resilience in the face of adversity.