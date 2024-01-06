en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Scientology Volunteer Ministers Aid Volos, Greece in the Wake of Twin Storms

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 5:11 am EST
Scientology Volunteer Ministers Aid Volos, Greece in the Wake of Twin Storms

Volos, a city in Greece, found itself grappling with an unprecedented crisis as it was hit by back-to-back devastating storms. In the aftermath of the first storm, named Storm Daniel, the city found itself in the throes of power outages and water scarcity, dealing with damage considered the worst in eight decades. However, help was on its way as Scientology Volunteer Ministers from Athens swiftly responded, bringing along drinking water and supplies to the storm-affected area.

Superior Humanitarian Response

Working hand in hand with local authorities and churches, these volunteer ministers dedicated themselves to the clean-up of homes and businesses. The situation took a turn for the worse when Storm Elias struck shortly after, wreaking havoc, particularly in the suburb of Agria. Rivers overflowed, leaving the town submerged in mud.

Undeterred, the Volunteer Ministers, augmented by Hungarian Scientologists, returned to Volos to support the mud removal and restoration efforts. Their involvement bolstered a sense of community and optimism among the beleaguered residents, who were then able to commence planning for renovation and restoration.

Scientology Volunteer Ministers: A Ray of Hope

Scientology Volunteer Ministers are trained in methods developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard. Their mission is to provide support and relief by restoring purpose, truth, and spiritual values to the lives of others. Their mantra is simple yet profound: ‘Something can be done about it.’ This ethos drives them to help others overcome pain, evil, and injustice. The Volunteer Ministers’ efforts in Volos bear testimony to their unwavering commitment to this motto.

A Global Outreach

The Scientology Network, which has been broadcasting since 2018, airs content such as ‘Operation: Do Something About It.’ Available in numerous countries and languages, it offers valuable insights into the activities and programs of the Church of Scientology. Their work in the city of Volos is a shining example of their dedication to community service and resilience in the face of adversity.

0
Europe Greece Social
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
6 mins ago
Resilience Amid Decline: Nasdaq's European Market Activities for 2023
2023 was a year of resilience and innovation for Nasdaq, despite a decline in financial activities compared to its preceding year. The exchange’s European market activities focused on the Nordic and Baltic regions, witnessing a total of 33 new listings, of which seven were initial public offerings (IPOs), amassing EUR 431 million in risk capital.
Resilience Amid Decline: Nasdaq's European Market Activities for 2023
Medtronic's MiniMed 780G System Receives Approval for Use in Europe
2 hours ago
Medtronic's MiniMed 780G System Receives Approval for Use in Europe
The Netherlands Leads as UK's Top Supplier of Petroleum Products
2 hours ago
The Netherlands Leads as UK's Top Supplier of Petroleum Products
Dutch Government Temporarily Revives Groningen Gas Field Amid Cold Snap
11 mins ago
Dutch Government Temporarily Revives Groningen Gas Field Amid Cold Snap
European Council President Charles Michel to Step Down Early, Triggers Succession Race
52 mins ago
European Council President Charles Michel to Step Down Early, Triggers Succession Race
Bosnian River's Floating Waste Dump Poses Health and Tourism Risk
1 hour ago
Bosnian River's Floating Waste Dump Poses Health and Tourism Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
2 mins
Australia Criminalizes Nazi Salute and Hate Symbols: A Significant Step Against Hate Speech
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
2 mins
Kate Garraway's Heartfelt Tribute to Husband Derek Draper: A Tale of Love, Loss, and Long COVID
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
2 mins
Renowned GP Dr. Peter Rubin Faces Second Suspension Amid Ongoing Investigation
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
3 mins
Didier Reynders Eyes Secretary General Role at Council of Europe
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
3 mins
Africa's Development Stifled by Leadership Failure: Peter Obi Calls for Change
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
4 mins
Reflecting on the Capitol Insurrection: Biden and Trump Outline Visions for 2024
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
4 mins
Comelec Declares No Jurisdiction Over Alleged Constitutional Amendment Initiative
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
4 mins
Revisiting Jan. 6: Biden and Trump Gear Up for Potential Election Rematch Amid Unresolved Tensions
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
4 mins
Mass Overdose at Hardmission Festival: A Wake-Up Call for Music Events
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
3 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app