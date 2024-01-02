Riviera Travel and Celestyal Cruises Launch Exclusive Greek Odyssey

In an exciting development for cruise enthusiasts, Riviera Travel has partnered with Celestyal Cruises to launch a unique 10-night cruise package. The journey, taking place aboard the 1,260-passenger Celestyal Journey, offers a comprehensive exploration of Greece’s picturesque landscapes and iconic historical sites.

An Immersive Greek Odyssey

The travel itinerary comprises a one-night hotel stay in Athens, a seven-night voyage across the sparkling Aegean Sea, and a two-night stay at a beachside resort hotel. With five departure dates available between April and October, the cruise package offers flexibility and convenience for those seeking an immersive Greek experience.

Unforgettable Destinations

Passengers will have the opportunity to experience guided tours of a variety of captivating Greek destinations, such as Thessaloniki, Milos, Kusadasi, Crete, Santorini, and Mykonos. The cruise offers a unique blend of relaxation and exploration, as guests can soak in the scenic views of the Aegean Sea and delve into the rich history and vibrant culture of these Greek locales.

Historical Exploration Included

Providing an educational element to the journey, guests can also explore historical sites like the Acropolis, Cape Sounion, and the Temple of Poseidon during the pre and post-cruise stays. This inclusion adds an enriching dimension to the cruise package, offering travelers a chance to step back in time and witness the architectural marvels of ancient Greece.

The pricing for this all-encompassing cruise package starts at £2,499. Riviera Travel is further enhancing the value proposition by offering a free premium drinks package for bookings made by February 29.

Commenting on the new offering, Will Sarson, head of product for Riviera Travel, emphasized the value for money of the cruise-and-stay itinerary. This, coupled with the inclusion of the premium drinks package, makes it an opportune moment for interested travelers to cement their plans and book this Greek odyssey.