Reviving Byzantine Athens: Fotini Kondyli's Insightful Talk at the American School of Classical Studies

On March 5, an enlightening lecture titled 'Inhabiting Byzantine Athens' will be presented by Fotini Kondyli at the American School of Classical Studies. This event, which is open to the public free of charge, will be accessible both in-person and online, catering to a global audience interested in Byzantine history and culture. Kondyli, an esteemed associate professor of Byzantine art and archaeology at the University of Virginia, spearheads the initiative to unravel the daily lives, spatial organization, and living conditions in Athens from the 9th to the 15th centuries AD.

Advertisment

Exploring the Byzantine Lifestyle

The 'Inhabiting Byzantine Athens' project, under Kondyli's guidance, aims to shed light on the experiences of ordinary people during the Byzantine era. By reconstructing the city's topography and spatial layout, the project endeavors to provide insights into the social structures, economic activities, and living conditions of its inhabitants. This ambitious initiative not only contributes to our understanding of Byzantine Athens but also enriches the broader discourse on medieval urbanism and social history.

Hybrid Event Accessibility

Advertisment

In an effort to reach a wider audience, the lecture will be offered as a hybrid event, allowing individuals from around the globe to partake in this historical journey. Attendees can choose to experience the lecture in-person at the prestigious venue located at 54 Soudias or join virtually from the comfort of their homes. Virtual attendance requires prior registration on the official ASCSA website, ensuring a seamless and interactive experience for all participants.

The Significance of the Lecture

Kondyli's lecture is poised to offer groundbreaking perspectives on Byzantine Athens, challenging existing narratives and introducing novel insights into its urban and social dynamics. The project's emphasis on the lived experiences of ordinary people during this period promises to provide a more nuanced and comprehensive understanding of Byzantine society. Furthermore, the hybrid format of the event underscores the growing importance of digital platforms in disseminating academic knowledge and fostering international scholarly communities.

As we anticipate Fotini Kondyli's talk, it is clear that the 'Inhabiting Byzantine Athens' project stands as a testament to the enduring fascination with Byzantine history and culture. By exploring the intricacies of everyday life in Byzantine Athens, Kondyli not only illuminates the past but also enriches our contemporary appreciation of this historical period. The forthcoming lecture is sure to captivate historians, archaeologists, and general enthusiasts alike, offering fresh perspectives and sparking further interest in the study of Byzantium's rich heritage.