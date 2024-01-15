Revealing Santorini's Explosive Past: Discovery of One of the Largest Volcanic Eruptions

In an unprecedented discovery, the international IODP expedition 'Hellenic Arc Volcanic Field' has uncovered evidence of one of the largest volcanic eruptions ever recorded in the southern Aegean Arc. The startling find centers around the Greek archipelago of Santorini, revealing a massive pumice deposit suggesting a highly explosive past of the Christiana-Santorini-Kolumbo volcanic field.

A Subterranean Beast from the Past

The data suggests that this volcanic field, encompassing over 20 volcanoes primarily underwater, has been historically volatile. Notably, an eruption occurred 3,600 years ago, potentially triggering the collapse of the Minoan civilization. However, the recent find indicates a massive submarine eruption that took place around 520,000 years ago. This eruption resulted in a pumice deposit volume exceeding 90 cubic kilometers and an impressive thickness of up to 150 meters, dwarfing deposits from known historical eruptions.

Decoding the Evidence

The team, led by Dr. Steffen Kutterolf of the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research and Dr. Timothy Druitt from the University of Clermont-Auvergne, utilized a variety of methodologies to decipher this eruption. This included micropalaeontology, physical property measurements, and chemical analyses using an electron microprobe. These techniques aided in dating the eruption, estimating the water depth, and analyzing the chemical composition and seismic images of the seafloor.

Implications and Future Predictions

While another eruption of this magnitude is considered unlikely in the near future, understanding the past is crucial for future predictions. The discovery of the submarine pumice deposit, named the Archaeos Tuff, through deep drilling, multidisciplinary shipboard datasets, and marine seismic profiles, marks a significant step forward. The finding not only extends the explosive history of the Santorini volcanic complex but also highlights the importance of deep subsea drilling in revealing the secrets of island volcanic arcs, especially in densely populated areas such as the Mediterranean. The detailed findings have been published in the journal 'Communications Earth & Environment'.