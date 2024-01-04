Recent Earthquake in Greece: An In-depth Analysis of Seismic Activity

In a world where geological events are a common occurrence, Greece experienced an earthquake registering a magnitude of 1.15 (MLv) on January 3, 2024, at 12:31:42.43 local time. The earthquake’s epicenter was located at latitude 38.4308 degrees and longitude 20.4598 degrees, nestled at a depth of 12 kilometers. The event’s data was meticulously compiled by seismologist A. Karakonstantis and then verified by the Hellenic Seismological Agency (HA).

Understanding the Seismic Event

The earthquake manifested a residual root mean square (RMS) of 0.07 seconds, with an azimuthal gap of 231 degrees. The seismic event was picked up by multiple stations, namely FSK, ATHR, DMLN, and HAVD. These stations, which are part of networks such as HP, HA, and HT, recorded both the initial P-wave and subsequent S-wave arrival times.

Analyzing the Phase Arrival Data

Phase arrival data indicated that the stations were in close geographical proximity to the earthquake, with distances ranging from 0.1 to 0.2. The earthquake’s signals were distinct, with no residual times surpassing the 0.1-second mark. This clarity in data acquisition helps in precise location estimation and magnitude determination of seismic events.

Station Magnitudes and Network Preference

Station magnitudes, calculated at multiple reporting points, varied slightly. FSK recorded a magnitude of 0.93 MLv, ATHR and DMLN established it at 1.18 MLv, and HAVD reported the highest with 1.26 MLv. However, the network’s preferred magnitude was set at 1.15, mirroring the average magnitude calculated across the reporting stations. This practice of averaging helps in the accurate determination of an earthquake’s magnitude, irrespective of potential outliers.