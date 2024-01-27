Precision of Seismic Protocols Reflected in Small-Scale Greek Earthquake

On January 27, 2024, Greece experienced a seismic event, a minuscule yet noteworthy earthquake, precisely documented at 17:38:25.82. The epicenter of the earthquake was determined at a latitude of 38.1598 degrees and a longitude of 22.6757 degrees, plunging to a depth of 13 kilometers. The data, provided by the reputable HA agency, was meticulously examined and validated by the seasoned seismologist, A. Karakonstantis.

Details of the Earthquake

The seismic event registered a local magnitude (MLv) of 0.73, a relatively small scale in the spectrum of seismic disturbances. The standard deviation was recorded as "+/- 0.21", calculated from the network magnitudes, and was established as the 'preferred' value from a total of five different readings. This measurement portrays the degree of earthquake's intensity and the precision of the earthquake monitoring protocols.

Residual Root Mean Square (RMS) and Azimuthal Gap

The residual root mean square (RMS), a key metric in seismic data analysis, was marked at 0.13 seconds, confirming the accuracy of the observed data. Furthermore, the azimuthal gap, a crucial element determining the coverage of seismic data, was noted to be 81 degrees. This measurement is indicative of the geographical spread of seismic monitoring stations around the earthquake's epicenter and validates the comprehensive coverage of seismic data.

Station Readings and Phase Arrivals

A total of 10 phase arrivals, including both P-waves and S-waves, were documented from multiple seismic stations such as THAL, PRDM, LTK, DSF, and KLV. These stations contributed to the station magnitudes with readings that ranged from 0.34 to 1.08. The respective residuals and amplitudes were also registered, contributing to a comprehensive depiction of the seismic event. These real-time readings from multiple stations ensure the precision and reliability of the recorded data, reflecting the small-scale earthquake's characteristics and the precision of earthquake monitoring protocols.