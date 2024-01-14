en English
Greece

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Ties the Knot as LGBTQ+ Rights Face Legislative Challenges

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Ties the Knot as LGBTQ+ Rights Face Legislative Challenges

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman began a new chapter in his life as he tied the knot with his long-time partner, Oliver Mulherin, in a serene seaside ceremony. Altman, a prominent figure in the tech world, and Mulherin, a software engineer, exchanged vows in an intimate setting at Altman’s $43 million estate in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Island.

Details of the Altman-Mulherin Wedding

Images of the event, which highlighted the couple’s all-white attire and featured a traditional Jewish wedding custom, found their way to social media, grabbing the attention of netizens worldwide. Altman confirmed the news to NBC following a flurry of social media activity surrounding the event. Mulherin also took to Instagram to share the joyous news, posting a picture captioned ‘married my best friend and love of my life’.

Profiles of the Newlyweds

Altman, previously in the news for his brief dismissal from OpenAI, has made significant contributions to the tech sector and testified before Congress on the future of artificial intelligence. Mulherin, an Australian, holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Melbourne and has previously worked with companies like SPARK Neuro and Meta. The couple currently resides in San Francisco, with a ranch in Napa serving as their getaway.

Legislative Developments in LGBTQ+ Rights

In contrast to this celebration of love and equality, several US states are seeing legislative efforts that threaten the rights of the LGBTQ+ community. Republicans in West Virginia and Indiana have introduced bills targeting the transgender community and same-sex marriages. In West Virginia, one proposed bill aims to force mental health professionals to ‘cure’ transgender individuals, while another seeks to categorize transgender individuals as ‘obscene’. In Indiana, a Republican lawmaker is pushing for a law that defines gender strictly as biological sex, threatening to invalidate the identities of transgender and nonbinary individuals and deny recognition of same-sex marriages.

In Maryland, a man has been sentenced to two years in prison for issuing threats against the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and LGBTQ+ lawmakers. The HRC, in response, expressed its gratitude towards law enforcement and reiterated its commitment to combatting violence, fear, and disinformation.

Meanwhile, Greece is making strides towards marriage equality, with opposition party Syriza’s leader Stefanos Kasselakis expressing support for the legislation. The proposed law, while a significant step forward, would still limit parental rights for LGBTQ+ individuals by prohibiting surrogacy for queer couples, though it would allow adoption. This follows the introduction of civil unions for same-sex couples in Greece in 2015.

Greece
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Greece

