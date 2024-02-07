Nicosia's Theatre Scene Set to Captivate Audiences with New February Productions

Nicosia, the heart of Cyprus, is set to captivate audiences this February, with a roster of engaging new productions from local theatre companies that promise to enrich the city's vibrant theatre scene. Among the lineup is Antilogos Theatre's latest offering, 'The Bible: The Complete Word of God'. This comedic play, which satirizes biblical stories, invites audiences to ponder on God's sense of humor. Directed by Eleni Anastasiou, the Greek adaptation will light up the stage at Theatro Maskarini every weekend from February 10 until the end of March.

Exploring Themes of Racism and Fascism

Adding to the mix is 'Skopeftirio', a production by Solo for Three in collaboration with Antilogos Theatre. Penned by Michalis Papadopoulos, the play is set beside the historical Kaisariani shooting range and explores themes of racism and fascism. The curtain will rise on this thought-provoking piece on February 18 at Theatro Chora, with performances scheduled for Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

Unraveling Life's Contradictions

The Cyprus Theatre Organisation is also contributing to the cultural feast with their rendition of Bertolt Brecht's 'The Good Person of Szechwan'. The play revolves around the character of Shen Te, a kind-hearted prostitute who grapples with life's contradictions and invents a second persona to navigate societal demands. Directed by Costas Silvestros, the play will make its debut on February 16, with shows continuing until April 14. A final performance will be staged in Limassol on April 27.

A New Addition to the Lineup

Meanwhile, theater enthusiasts can also look forward to 'AFTI I NYXTA MELI', a new theatrical production set to grace the stage of Latsia Theatre in Nicosia. Scheduled for multiple showings on various dates throughout February, the production guarantees to deliver a captivating and engaging performance to its audience.

All these theatrical marvels, performed in Greek, underline Nicosia's commitment to fostering a rich and diverse cultural landscape, offering audiences both entertainment and thought-provoking narratives that resonate long after the curtain falls.