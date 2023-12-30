Mother of Ben Needham Finds Renewed Hope after Alex Batty’s Return

When Kerry Needham, the mother of Ben Needham who disappeared at the tender age of two in 1991, received news about the safe return of the British teenager, Alex Batty, she found a renewed hope. Alex had been missing for six long years before being discovered in France and returned to his grandmother in Oldham, Greater Manchester. This miraculous return has spurred Kerry to intensify her search for her own son, proving that even after years, miracles do happen and missing children can return home.

Global Campaign for Ben

In her relentless efforts to locate Ben, Kerry has initiated a unique campaign. She is seeking to have Ben’s missing posters translated into all 7,000 world languages, starting with German, after a member of the public stepped forward to volunteer. A generous reward of £7,500 has also been offered for any information that leads to Ben’s discovery. In addition, flyers featuring images of a young Ben and age-progression depictions to illustrate what he might look like now at 35, have been created in multiple languages including Spanish, Dutch, Portuguese, Korean, and Turkish.

Unyielding Hope Amidst Disappointments

Ben Needham was last seen playing outside his grandparents’ farmhouse on the picturesque Greek island of Kos. Over the years, several leads have surfaced and faded. There were unsuccessful excavations, and DNA tests on a blood-stained toy car and the body of a boy found in a German river, which, to the family’s disappointment, did not match Ben. Despite these setbacks, Kerry’s hope remains unyielding.

The Official Stand

The South Yorkshire Police have concluded after investigation that Ben is likely deceased. However, the case remains open with ongoing investigations. As for Alex Batty, police are still trying to trace his mother, Melanie, to fully understand the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and return. However, for Kerry Needham, every missing child found is a beacon of hope. Till she finds her son, her search continues, fueled by the conviction that Ben is still out there.