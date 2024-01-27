Minor Seismic Event Recorded in Greece: No Cause for Alarm

Today, at 15:17:17 local time, a minor seismic event fluttered through Greece. With a magnitude of just 0.55, it barely caused a ripple on the surface. The coordinates of the event were pinpointed at a latitude of 38.2863 degrees and a longitude of 21.7988 degrees, nestled at a depth of 6 kilometers. The event was not a figment of the imagination or an error in the system, but was manually confirmed by the agency HA, with A. Karakonstantis standing behind the report.

Details of the Seismic Event

The seismic activity registered a residual RMS of 0.15 seconds and an azimuthal gap of 137 degrees. Phase arrivals were documented from several stations, including UPR HP, PATC HL, LAKA HA, and EFP HP. These stations noted the P and S wave arrival times, contributing to the overall understanding of the event. Their data also added to the network magnitudes, with station magnitudes differing slightly but all agreeing on the low magnitude level of the event.

Understanding the Magnitude

The preferred magnitude ascribed to this seismic event is an MLv (local magnitude value) of 0.55. This value is considered insignificant in the grand scale of seismic activities. It is a whisper in the seismic world, a minor tremor that goes unnoticed by the public. Such events often occur without the population even being aware, causing no significant threat or notable damage.

Seismic Activity in Greece

Today's seismic event is a drop in the ocean of Greece's seismic activities. This year alone, the Eastern Mediterranean has experienced 4 quakes of magnitude 4.0 or above, 32 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0, and 247 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0. The strongest of these occurred on January 12, 2024, with a magnitude of 4.3. Despite the frequency of these seismic events, Greece continues to stand strong, with its residents used to the trembling underfoot.