Minor Earthquake Near Crete: A Whisper in Earth's Crust

In the late hours of February 6, 2024, a minor tremor rippled through the region of Crete, Greece. Confirmed by the agency HA and meticulously cataloged by author A. Karakonstantis, the earthquake's epicenter was pinpointed at a latitude of 34.8292 degrees and a longitude of 24.8348 degrees. The tremor, with a depth of 24 kilometers and a potential margin of error of +/- 1 kilometer, was a whisper in the crust of the earth, barely detectable yet crucially significant.

Advertisment

The Science Behind the Seismic Activity

The residual RMS, a key determinant of the compatibility of observed data with the seismic model, was logged at a reliable 0.06 seconds. This, along with the azimuthal gap of 281 degrees, affirms a decent spatial coverage of seismic stations encompassing the epicenter, thereby influencing the precision of the location parameters of the earthquake. The quake was minor, as suggested by its local magnitude (MLv) of 1.36, albeit with an uncertainty of +/- 0.44. The tremor was registered by four seismic stations, reinforcing the data's credibility.

Decoding the Phase Arrivals

Advertisment

Accompanying the quake were eight phase arrivals, including both P-waves and S-waves detected by stations in close vicinity to the epicenter. These stations, identified by codes such as IMOD, SIVA, IDI, and PFKS, contributed significantly to the station magnitudes. The individual readings demonstrated a degree of variance, ranging from 0.97 to 1.94, providing a comprehensive understanding of the seismic event.

Implications for Local Authorities and Seismologists

While the magnitude of this earthquake may seem insignificant, its occurrence and the detailed seismic data gathered are vital for local authorities and seismologists. Constant monitoring of these minor seismic activities helps in assessing potential risks to the area. The data collected allows for better understanding and preparation for future seismic events, ultimately contributing to the safety and resilience of Crete and its inhabitants.