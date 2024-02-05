Meadway Shipping Rebrands as Drydel Shipping, Aims for Distinct Market Identity

In a significant move to distinguish itself in the marketplace, Meadway Shipping, a Greek dry bulk shipping company, has announced that it will rebrand to Drydel Shipping. This change aims to avoid potential misunderstanding due to the existence of similarly named companies. The new name, Drydel Shipping, will take effect on February 19 and will be implemented across all the company's units. This includes Meadway Shipping and Trading, Meadway Shipping Singapore, Meadway Shipping DMCC, and Meadway Maritime Chartering.

Continuity in Operations Despite the Rebranding

Despite the shift in branding, the company has reassured that the change will not impact its ownership, team, or operations. All existing contracts and agreements will remain intact and be honored according to their terms. Established in 1988, Meadway Shipping currently operates a fleet of 11 kamsarmax to handysize vessels with an average age of six years. The company also anticipates the delivery of nine newbuilds between 2024 and 2026.

Reasons Behind the Rebranding

The rebranding follows the fleet split in 2021 after the demise of Dionysios, the father of Costas and George Dellaportas. Costas's Meadway Shipping & Trading is being renamed to DryDel Shipping to differentiate it from his brother George's Meadway Bulkers. This rebranding signifies a notable shift in the company's identity and direction, aiming to establish a unique identity in the market.