Immortaliting: Transforming Lives of the Homeless in Athens with Showers on Wheels

In the heart of Athens, a beacon of hope and dignity emerges for the city’s homeless population. Vicky Arali, a single working mother, has founded an innovative initiative named Immortaliting – born out of her brief experience with homelessness, a trying episode that lasted four days but left an enduring imprint.

Bringing Dignity on Wheels

Immortaliting’s most significant contribution to the homeless community is a mobile van named ‘Metamorphosis’. A unique solution that brings basic sanitation to those living on the streets, Metamorphosis is equipped to provide warm showers and clean clothing. This initiative is more than just a service; it is a lifeline that aims to restore dignity and self-esteem to its users.

Impacting Lives, One Shower at a Time

Since its inception, Immortaliting has held over sixty-nine events and aided more than 1,700 beneficiaries. One such beneficiary, Valantis, voices his gratitude for the services, underlining the transformative impact of having access to basic sanitation. “The simple act of taking a warm shower and changing into clean clothes can change your whole outlook,” he says.

The Human Element Behind the Wheel

At the helm of Metamorphosis is Stelios, its driver and coordinator. He stresses the importance of patience and understanding when dealing with the homeless, many of whom are psychologically troubled. “It’s not just about providing a service, but also about offering kindness, respect, and a listening ear,” he says.

Underlying the success of Immortaliting is the vision of its founder, Vicky Arali. Her goal is not just to sustain this project in Athens but to expand its reach to other cities. By promoting reintegration and empowerment for the homeless community, Arali envisions a ripple effect of change that could redefine societal attitudes towards homelessness.