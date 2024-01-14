en English
Greece

Immortaliting: Transforming Lives of the Homeless in Athens with Showers on Wheels

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Immortaliting: Transforming Lives of the Homeless in Athens with Showers on Wheels

In the heart of Athens, a beacon of hope and dignity emerges for the city’s homeless population. Vicky Arali, a single working mother, has founded an innovative initiative named Immortaliting – born out of her brief experience with homelessness, a trying episode that lasted four days but left an enduring imprint.

Bringing Dignity on Wheels

Immortaliting’s most significant contribution to the homeless community is a mobile van named ‘Metamorphosis’. A unique solution that brings basic sanitation to those living on the streets, Metamorphosis is equipped to provide warm showers and clean clothing. This initiative is more than just a service; it is a lifeline that aims to restore dignity and self-esteem to its users.

Impacting Lives, One Shower at a Time

Since its inception, Immortaliting has held over sixty-nine events and aided more than 1,700 beneficiaries. One such beneficiary, Valantis, voices his gratitude for the services, underlining the transformative impact of having access to basic sanitation. “The simple act of taking a warm shower and changing into clean clothes can change your whole outlook,” he says.

The Human Element Behind the Wheel

At the helm of Metamorphosis is Stelios, its driver and coordinator. He stresses the importance of patience and understanding when dealing with the homeless, many of whom are psychologically troubled. “It’s not just about providing a service, but also about offering kindness, respect, and a listening ear,” he says.

Underlying the success of Immortaliting is the vision of its founder, Vicky Arali. Her goal is not just to sustain this project in Athens but to expand its reach to other cities. By promoting reintegration and empowerment for the homeless community, Arali envisions a ripple effect of change that could redefine societal attitudes towards homelessness.

0
Greece Society
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

