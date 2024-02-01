HFW Fortifies Greek Ship Finance Practice with High-Profile Team

The global law firm HFW has amplified its Greek ship finance practice with the high-profile recruitment of partners Robin Parry and Ronan Le Du in Piraeus. The newly onboarded team includes six lawyers and three business services professionals hailing from Ince, where Parry held the position of Greece's finance practice head. This strategic move is in line with the recent hiring of Antonella Karalis, a ship finance authority from Australian bank ANZ.

Establishing a Leading Ship Finance Practice

The addition of this notable team firmly anchors HFW as a dominant player in Greece's ship finance realm. Dimitri Vassos, the Head of the Piraeus Office at HFW, underscored the team's esteemed reputation as top-tier advisors in ship finance and the synergistic value they infuse into HFW's global practice, particularly in synergy with teams stationed in London, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

With an eye on further client service enhancement, the firm remains committed to continuing its talent acquisition drive in Piraeus. The team's specialism lies in ship finance, representing Greek and international clients in a plethora of financing and restructuring maneuvers.

Renowned Leaders in Ship Finance

Parry's expertise in shipping finance in Greece has earned him a prestigious 'Hall of Fame' recognition by The Legal 500. Similarly, Le Du enjoys a reputation as one of the 'Leading Individuals' in the market.

HFW: A Powerhouse in Shipping Practice

HFW's shipping practice is acclaimed worldwide, boasting over 200 shipping lawyers and 13 Master Mariners on a global scale. The firm's 140-year-long legacy in the sector is adorned with top-tier rankings in Chambers and The Legal 500 and a citation by The Times as a top maritime practice.

Reflecting its expansionist strategy, HFW has experienced substantial growth, adding 30 new partners since the onset of FY23. The firm's footprint has broadened in Australia, Hong Kong, London, Paris, Riyadh, Singapore, and with the inauguration of a new office in Shenzhen Qianhai, China.