Greener Transit Ahead: Greece Approves Purchase of 100 Natural Gas Buses

The Greek cities of Athens and Thessaloniki are set for a major upgrade to their public transit systems as the Court of Auditors in Greece approves a contract for 100 new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses. Manufactured by Iveco and represented in Greece by the Kontellis group, these modular 18-meter buses mark a significant stride towards modernizing the aging bus fleet in these populous cities.

A Step Towards Environmental Goals

As part of a broader initiative to improve public transportation in Greece, the procurement of these buses aligns with the country's environmental goals. The move is an effort to reduce emissions and improve air quality, particularly in urban areas. The new CNG buses are expected to play a pivotal role in this endeavor, offering a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to traditional diesel buses.

Further Fleet Modernization Underway

Simultaneously, another contract for 200 additional natural gas-powered 12-meter buses is under pre-contractual review by the Court of Auditors. This contract, handled by Industria Italiana Autobus, would further accelerate the modernization of the bus fleet in Athens and Thessaloniki.

Anticipated Arrival of New Buses

The Greek Transport Ministry anticipates that the new natural gas buses will start to arrive between 2024 and 2025. In an optimistic scenario, some of these buses could be delivered as early as June. As these new buses take to the streets, they will not only breathe fresh life into the public transit system but also contribute significantly to improving service reliability for the residents of Athens and Thessaloniki.