Greek Tax Administration Calls for E9 Form Updates to Reduce ENFIA Liabilities

In a move aimed at reducing unnecessary tax burdens, the Greek Tax Administration is encouraging property owners to make necessary updates to their E9 tax forms prior to the computation of the upcoming Single Property Tax (ENFIA). This call to action, which is expected to potentially lower ENFIA liabilities, is especially directed at those who have experienced changes in property ownership in the past year.
Deadline for Revision
Property owners have been given a deadline of March 31 to make any alterations to their E9 forms. This is particularly pertinent for individuals who have recently bought properties, or those who have acquired real estate through parental support, donation, or inheritance. Similarly, those who have transferred ownership of their real estate assets to their children or grandchildren are also being urged to revise their E9 forms promptly.
Exceptions to the Rule
However, this directive does not apply to all property owners. Approximately 100,000 individuals who engaged in real estate transactions after July 2023 are exempt from this call for revision. Their E9 forms have already been automatically updated, thanks to the data from the 'myPROPERTY' system, a digital platform that simplifies real estate transactions.
Implications of the Announcement
This announcement serves as a crucial reminder for property owners to ensure their tax records are accurate. By doing so, they can avoid paying higher taxes than necessary. It also underscores the Greek Tax Administration's commitment to promote fairness and accuracy in tax computation, thereby ensuring that every property owner pays their fair share.