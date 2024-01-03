Greek Kiwi Production Faces Decline: A Tumultuous Season Ahead

In a turn of events, Greece’s kiwi production has been significantly impacted this season due to a myriad of factors, leading to strategic shifts in business operations. Europe Export, one of the key players in the industry, has had to make pivotal decisions to maintain its market share and profitability.

A Strategic Response to Kiwi Scarcity

Apostolos Tsinoglou, the owner of Europe Export, has chosen to delay orders with the primary objective of extending the availability of stock. The move is not only strategic but also anticipatory, aiming to secure better prices in the face of a supply crunch. The season, typically abundant, is predicted to wrap up a month earlier than usual due to the reduced output.

Shipping Troubles Amid Production Woes

Complicating matters further, shipping routes to India, a significant market for Greek kiwis, are currently mired in substantial delays. The issues around the Black Sea are primarily to blame, resulting in extended transit times of at least 55 days. Despite the lack of alternatives and the pressing situation, Europe Export continues to ship normally, with a glimmer of hope that the situation will improve during transit.

Pricing Impact and Unexpected Demand Surge

In the wake of these challenges, the Indian market has witnessed a steep increase in prices, and customers are left grappling for solutions. Meanwhile, there is an unanticipated surge in demand from Brazil, adding another layer of complexity to the equation. Tsinoglou is bracing for a 0.30 euro increase in kiwi prices, a figure that towers over the typical annual increment of 0.05 euro around this time. This dramatic increase is a direct repercussion of the lower availability of stocks. However, there is a sense of optimism that the market can absorb this price hike, making it a critical test for the resilience of the global kiwi market.