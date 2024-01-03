Greek Government Streamlines Property Ownership Transfer with New E-Platform

In an exemplary move towards digital governance and service efficiency, Greek e-Governance ministers have launched a groundbreaking electronic platform that promises to expedite the property ownership transfer process. The digital transformation, which previously took several months to conclude, will now be completed within one working day, signifying a major leap in public service provision.

Streamlining Property Ownership Transfer

The e-platform, designed to simplify the traditionally complex process of property ownership transfer, eliminates the need for four documents that were required previously. These include proof of paid real estate tax (TAP) and a summary of the property contract. The new digital approach eradicates the need for interested parties to visit a Cadaster office physically, thereby saving significant time and resources.

The new process involves three easy steps: logging in as a citizen, accepting an invitation from a notary public, selecting the property for sale, and paying the relevant fees online. This seamless process represents a monumental shift in property transactions, moving away from bureaucratic red tape and towards a more customer-centered approach.

Government Encourages Adoption

The Greek government is actively encouraging notaries to adopt the platform. Digital Governance Deputy Minister Constantinos Kyranakis has introduced the initiative to the Association of Athens Notaries Public and in Thessaloniki, underscoring the government’s commitment and dedication towards this innovative solution.

Supporting this sentiment, Digital Governance Minister Dimitris Papastergiou emphasized that this reform is part of a broader strategy aimed at resolving longstanding issues with the Cadaster. This initiative is seen as a pivotal step in the country’s digital governance reforms, signalling a new era of administrative efficiency and public service delivery.