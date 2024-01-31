Greek Ferry Services Resume Operations Amid Improved Weather Conditions

The tumultuous weather conditions that had previously disrupted maritime transportation in Greece have finally eased, allowing ferry services to resume their normal operations. Since Monday night, gale-force winds had imposed severe limitations on sea travel, grinding ferry services to a halt. However, as of midday Wednesday, the winds have subsided to manageable levels, permitting ferries to return to their regular schedules.

Return to Normalcy for Major Ports

With the improved weather conditions, ferries have been able to depart from Piraeus to various destinations. These include the Cycladic Islands, Crete, and the Dodecanese Islands. The port of Lavrio has also returned to its standard schedule. This marks a significant development for sea travel in these regions, which had been significantly hampered due to the adverse weather conditions.

Continued Restrictions in Some Areas

Despite the general improvement, some limitations persist in the Argosaronic Gulf. Only closed-type boats are currently permitted to sail in this region. In addition, the port of Rafina continues to enforce a sailing ban due to the lingering effects of the harsh weather. These restrictions serve as a reminder that, while the situation has generally improved, there are still areas where caution is necessary.

Implications for Travel and Commerce

The resumption of ferry services has significant implications for both travel and commerce. The disruption caused by the weather conditions had not only inconvenienced travelers but had also halted the movement of goods and services across these regions. With the return of normal operations, there is hope for a swift recovery and a return to business as usual.