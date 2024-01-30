Greek Economic Prospects: SEV Chairman Expresses Confidence Amid Calls for Reforms

In a significant show of optimism, Dimitris Papalexopoulos, the Chairman of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV), has shed light on the promising economic prospects of Greece. This revelation was made prior to the presentation of SEV's annual survey on the entrepreneurship environment. Papalexopoulos has characterised Greece as an islet of stability, projecting a promising economic landscape for the next three to four years. He further emphasized the urgency of accelerating reforms, a critical driver for Greece's economic progression.

Annual Survey Indicates Progress and Optimism

The annual survey conducted by SEV paints a picture of progress and a sense of limited optimism among businesses. The data reveals that 53% of businesses consider their financial situation to be good, and one in two businesses witnessed an increase in their turnover in 2023. This positive trend is expected to carry into 2024, further bolstering the financial health of Greek businesses.

Reforms: The Key to Economic Growth

Despite the promising outlook, the survey underscores the urgency of making changes in both private enterprises and public administration. The key areas recommended for improvement include tackling tax evasion, expediting the delivery of justice, reducing bureaucracy and energy costs, and lowering executive taxation. Additionally, enhancing skillsets has been highlighted as a crucial aspect of these improvements.

Enterprises Recognize Their Responsibility

Papalexopoulos conveyed that businesses in Greece recognize their responsibility for self-improvement. He called for determination and cooperation to achieve these goals. This responsibility, coupled with the necessary reforms, could pave the way for Greece's economic stability and growth in the coming years.