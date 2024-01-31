Greek Defense Minister Advocates for Stronger European Defense Industrial Strategy

In an unofficial EU Council of Defense Ministers meeting, Greek National Defense Minister, Nikos Dendias, underlined the importance of the European Defense Industrial Strategy for the European Union's readiness to tackle present and future defense challenges. Dendias communicated these views through a social media post, highlighting the need for all EU defense initiatives to align with the security and defense interests of member states.

European Defense Industrial Strategy: A Greek Perspective

Dendias emphasized Greece's vested interest in the European Defense Industry. He proposed that Greece take command of the European Mission in the Red Sea, offering Larissa Headquarters as the Mission's base. This move aims to shield cargo ships from attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Greek Defense Minister stressed the importance of strengthening the Hellenic Defense Industry and creating compatibility for the Greek Defense Innovation System.

Greece's Propositions for Defense Missions

During the meeting, Dendias proposed for Athens to assume command of a military operation in the Red Sea, intending to host its headquarters in Greece. The EU is planning a naval mission in the Red Sea to secure shipping lanes from attacks by Houthi rebels. Dendias expressed his willingness to accommodate the operation's HQ at a NATO specifications military base in Larissa. The mission is anticipated to be larger than the Irini operation in Libya. The operation is scheduled to commence by Feb 19 and will be strictly defensive in nature, proportional to the threat involved.

A Productive Dialogue with Josep Borrell

Apart from the council meeting, Dendias had a constructive conversation with Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. While the specifics of their discussion were not disclosed, the dialogue is believed to be a part of Greece's ongoing efforts to bolster its defense capabilities and align with the European Defense Industrial Strategy.