Europe

Greek Baby Formula Prices Soar Above European Average; Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Formula in the US

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
In a recent revelation that has left parents across Greece concerned, the Hellenic Competition Commission has found that the prices of baby formula in the country are significantly higher than in other European nations. The commission’s survey, which was included in its latest newsletter, focused on baby formula for infants aged 0-6 months and 6-12 months. The study underscored the critical role of milk as the sole source of food and water for infants up to four months old, and a primary food source until they reach one year of age.

Stark Price Differences

The commission collected price data from two major supermarkets and one pharmacy with an online presence in each EU member state on three separate dates in November 2023. The results were startling, revealing substantial price differences. Greek prices for baby formula brands, including Frisolac, Almiron, Milupa, NAN, and Novalac, were found to be between 32% to a staggering 213% more than the lowest prices found in other European countries.

Limited Shift to Cheaper Alternatives

Despite the fact that all baby formulas boast equal nutritional value, Greek consumers have not migrated to cheaper alternatives. This could be attributed to limited availability and lack of information about the nutritional value of less expensive formulas.

Recall of Baby Formula in the US

In a separate but related news, Reckitt Benckiser has recalled batches of Nutramigen Powder infant formula in the United States due to potential Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria contamination. The voluntary recall was initiated by Reckitt Benckiser’s Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) business. The company maintains that tests conducted by MJN have returned negative results for the pathogen, which is known to cause serious illness, particularly in children. The recall pertains to 12.6 and 19.8-ounce cans of the Enfamil brand of Nutramigen Powder, with batch numbers bearing a use-by date of January 1, 2025. The affected cans were primarily distributed in June, July, and August in retail stores across the US.

Despite the recall, Reckitt Benckiser’s share price in London remained relatively unaltered at 5,440 British pence ($6,919) as markets reopened following the festive holiday break.

Europe Greece Social
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

