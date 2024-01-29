Greece's AADE Rolls Out Initiative to Reward Consistent Tax Debtors

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) in Greece, under the stewardship of Giorgos Pitsilis, has rolled out an innovative approach to promote punctual tax debt payments. The initiative aims to reward consistent debtors with privileges such as discounted withholding rates on property sales and simplified processes for tax compliance.

Reduced Withholding Rates for Regular Debtors

The current withholding rate in Greece stands at a staggering 70% of the property value. However, within the framework of the new action plan, this rate can be slashed to 50% or even less for taxpayers who diligently stick to their repayment schedules. The reduced withholding rate acts as an immediate benefit for individuals with organized debts who make their monthly payments consistently. This incentive serves as a tangible acknowledgment of their commitment to settling their tax obligations.

AADE's initiative also aims to simplify the process of obtaining tax awareness and debt certificates. In the past, to get a compliance certificate with a limited validity of one month, debtors needed to be part of a settlement program or have non-due or suspended debts. However, the tax office now promises immediate digital issuance of these certificates for taxpayers who meet the defined criteria. This immediate digital issuance is expected to make the compliance process more efficient and user-friendly.

Revamping the Debt Collection Mechanism

Moreover, the tax office plans to set mandatory withholding limits for cash collection or property transfers. The amount withheld from these transactions will contribute directly to the debtor's settlement plan. This system is designed to encourage regular settlement of tax obligations and make the process of tax compliance more streamlined and manageable for the debtor.

Overall, AADE's initiative represents a significant step towards fostering a culture of timely tax payments in Greece. By offering immediate rewards and simplifying the compliance process, the authority hopes to incentivize more taxpayers to adhere to their repayment schedules and thus enhance the efficiency of the country's tax collection system.