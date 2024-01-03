Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force

In a move to bolster its labor force, Greece is set to import workers from countries such as Georgia, Moldova, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Armenia. The labor augmentation comes as Greek companies face increasing demand in sectors like construction, tourism, and retail trade. Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis announced that the first three interstate labor agreements are on the verge of being signed by the end of March, with three more slated for the first half of the year.

Shipping Companies to Accommodate Foreign Workers

Anticipating the influx of foreign workers, Greek supply chain companies have approached an international cruise company and a shipping company. These companies have the capacity to charter ships to house some 800 foreign workers. These workers are expected to play a pivotal role in the construction of a new logistics center in Aspropyrgos, West Attica. However, the shipping companies initially voiced concerns over a lack of sufficient legal framework for accommodating workers on ships.

Legal Framework Established for Workers’ Accommodation

Addressing these concerns, the Labor and Social Security Ministry introduced a recent amendment to the draft law. This amendment, which falls under the purview of the Migration Ministry, establishes the necessary legal framework for accommodating workers on ships. It is a crucial step forward that paves the way for the housing of foreign workers in Greece.

Greece-India Strategic Partnership

Notably, the agreement with India is of particular significance. This is in part due to the size of India and the recent elevation of Greece-India relations to a ‘Strategic Partnership.’ This strategic partnership came into being during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Athens. It signals a deepening of diplomatic ties between the two nations and opens the door to an influx of Indian workers into Greece’s labor market.

