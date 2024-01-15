Greece Moves to Privatize 30% Stake in Athens International Airport

In a significant strategic move, Greece has initiated the process to privatize a substantial portion of Athens International Airport. The country plans to divest a 30% stake through an initial public offering (IPO) and separate arrangements with key shareholders, notably AviaAlliance and the Copelouzos family.

Unfolding of the IPO

According to the airport’s management, the IPO is tentatively set for February. However, this timeline hinges on the completion of necessary regulatory clearances. As part of the preparations, Deutsche Bank has been appointed as a senior joint bookrunner, and Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities have been delegated as joint coordinators. The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund, which currently holds the 30% stake, will be launching the IPO. Existing shareholders AviAlliance GmbH and members of the Copelouzos family have the prerogative to enter into cornerstone agreements to purchase 10% and 1% of the stake, respectively.

A Strategic Move towards Privatization

This privatization is not an isolated event but forms part of a broader strategy by Greece to stimulate its economy. By drawing in private entities for the management of key infrastructure assets, Greece aims to kindle investment and propel economic growth. The country is gradually recovering from a decade-long financial crisis, and initiatives like these are a welcome step towards financial recovery and stability.

Implications and Expectations

The success of the IPO, however, is contingent on several factors. These include market conditions at the time of the offering and the level of investor interest. The privatization of Athens International Airport is a significant move that could enhance Greece’s appeal to international investors. The Hellenic Corporation of Assets and Participations SA maintains a 25% stake in the airport, while AviAlliance and AviAlliance Capital together hold a 40% stake, and the family of Greece’s Dimitris Copelouzos has a 5% stake. The decisions and reactions of these major stakeholders will undoubtedly influence the IPO’s outcomes.