en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Greece

Giorgos Kapotzidis: Personal Revelations and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Rights in Greece

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
Giorgos Kapotzidis: Personal Revelations and Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Rights in Greece

Giorgos Kapotzidis, a renowned public figure in Greece, opened up about his personal life and expressed his views on the ongoing legislative advances concerning same-sex marriage and childbearing rights in the country. During an engaging interview with ANT1, Kapotzidis shed light on his relationship status, his meaningful past relationships, and his active involvement in advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

Unveiling Personal Life

Currently single, Kapotzidis shared his perspective on the enduring bonds that he has fostered from his previous relationships. He reminisced about his three significant relationships, which spanned periods of 7, 6, and 4 years respectively. The end of these relationships did not signify a loss of connection. Instead, he highlighted that he maintains positive and loving ties with his ex-partners, a testament to his emotional maturity and respect for past experiences.

Advocacy for LGBTQ+ Rights

Kapotzidis’ conversation did not limit itself to personal revelations. He delved into the political and social landscape of Greece, emphasizing his engagement with the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the issue of rights for same-sex couples. His active participation in dialogues surrounding the legal recognition of same-sex partnerships and their right to start families indicates his commitment to advocating for progressive change and equality.

Legislative Developments and Oppositions

Meanwhile, the Greek government under Prime Minister Mitsotakis has plans to introduce a bill legalizing same-sex marriage and extending parental rights to same-sex couples. Despite the progressive intentions, the move has not been without resistance. Some officials within the ruling Conservatives have voiced their dissent, threatening resignation if the bill progresses. Furthermore, the Orthodox Church in Greece has also expressed its criticisms, asserting that children are being treated as ‘accessories’ for gay couples. The public opinion in Greece remains divided on the legal recognition of same-sex marriages and even more so on extending full parental rights to gay couples.

0
Greece Interviews
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Greece

See more
29 mins ago
Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Direct Flight Route from New York to Athens
Norse Atlantic Airways, the budget airline hailing from Norway, has unveiled a new direct flight route that will bridge New York’s JFK Airport and Athens International Airport in Greece. The commencement of this service is slated for May 30, 2024, and it will run until October 26, 2024, offering five weekly flights. The new route,
Norse Atlantic Airways Launches Direct Flight Route from New York to Athens
Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force
5 hours ago
Greece to Import Workers from Multiple Countries to Boost Labor Force
Greek Kiwi Production Faces Decline: A Tumultuous Season Ahead
5 hours ago
Greek Kiwi Production Faces Decline: A Tumultuous Season Ahead
Greek Government Streamlines Property Ownership Transfer with New E-Platform
2 hours ago
Greek Government Streamlines Property Ownership Transfer with New E-Platform
The Bricklayer: Renny Harlin's Cinematic Brilliance Unfolds
2 hours ago
The Bricklayer: Renny Harlin's Cinematic Brilliance Unfolds
Symposium Sheds Light on Environmental Crisis and Reconstruction Post Wildfires
4 hours ago
Symposium Sheds Light on Environmental Crisis and Reconstruction Post Wildfires
Latest Headlines
World News
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
31 seconds
Lafayette Mayor-President Monique Boulet Announces Key Appointments
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
43 seconds
Financial Uncertainty Casts Doubt on Texas Rangers' Ability to Re-Sign Jordan Montgomery
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
44 seconds
Crenshaw Accused of Insider Trading: A Fiery Exchange Ignites Broader Debate
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
1 min
Potential Transfer of Kansas State's Will Howard Could Reshape College Football Landscape
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
1 min
Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Charm Fans with New Year Celebrations and Pickleball Adventures
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
2 mins
Kasey McAteer: The Rising Star in Ireland's Football Horizon
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
2 mins
Rangers FC Eyes Steven Alzate Amid Contract Uncertainty at Brighton & Hove Albion
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
2 mins
21 States Mount Legal Challenge Against Federal Greenhouse Gas Rule
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
3 mins
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
17 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
59 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app