Excavations at Himera Challenge Historical Accounts of Greek Warfare

At the Greek colony of Himera in Sicily, archaeological excavations have unveiled mass graves dating back to the early fifth century B.C., holding exclusively male individuals with signs of violent trauma. These men, likely soldiers from the Battles of Himera in 480 B.C. and 409 B.C., have narratives etched in their teeth. By analyzing their tooth enamel, a multidisciplinary team of anthropologists, archaeologists, and geologists has been able to challenge some long-held historical accounts and shed light on the social and political dynamics of the time.

Tracing Origins Through Teeth

Ancient Greek historians, including Herodotus and Diodorus Siculus, have described the Battles of Himera, but the recent findings add a new dimension to these accounts. The team used isotopic analysis to compare strontium and oxygen levels in tooth enamel, which forms in childhood and reflects one’s geographic origins, with local profiles. The results indicated that the majority of soldiers from the first battle in 480 B.C. were not local to Himera. This suggests that the army may have included individuals of diverse origins, challenging the historical accounts of an all-Greek army.

The Role of Foreign Mercenaries

The presence of non-local soldiers in the 480 B.C. battle hints at the possible inclusion of foreign mercenaries in Greek armies. This not only questions the completeness of ancient historical narratives but also suggests that these mercenaries may have played a significant role in the military, social, and political dynamics of the time. Perhaps they even influenced pathways to citizenship for non-Greeks, altering our understanding of ancient Greek society.

The Second Battle: A Local Affair

On the other hand, the soldiers from the second battle in 409 B.C. were predominantly local, aligning with historical reports of little outside assistance. This supports ancient sources’ accounts of the Himerans being mostly left unaided in the second fight, which allowed the Carthaginian force to overpower them. These findings reinforce the importance of local forces in historical battles and illustrate the nuanced nature of ancient warfare.