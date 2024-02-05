European Parliament Lauds Greece's Commitment to Media Freedom and Rule of Law

In a noteworthy development, the European Parliament has expressed its recognition of Greece's unwavering commitment to the rule of law and media freedom. The parliament has adopted a resolution, shedding light on Greece's progression in fortifying media liberty and the rule of law via an array of legislative reforms and administrative actions.

Key Reforms and Measures

The resolution draws attention to several key measures Greece has undertaken, such as the progressive digitalization of justice, the implementation of anti-corruption reforms, and the enhancement of working conditions for journalists. Greece's successful transposition of the Audiovisual Media Services Directive and efforts to decelerate media ownership concentration have also been emphasized. The country's application of the Whistleblower Directive is another significant stride.

Establishments and Initiatives

The parliament commends the establishment of a task force that ensures the protection of journalists, as well as the International Training Centre for the Safety of Journalists. In the face of increasing global threats to journalists, these measures underscore Greece's commitment to safeguarding media freedom. Moreover, the resolution lauds Greece's initiatives aimed at ensuring the safety and empowerment of journalists.

Recognition of Fundamental Rights

Aside from media-related measures, the resolution recognizes Greece's efforts in managing external borders and asylum procedures, all while respecting fundamental rights. The resolution also acknowledges the ongoing investigation into the murder of journalist George Karaivaz and categorically condemns attacks on journalists across the EU.

The resolution, while acknowledging the country's progress, expects Greece to continue its efforts in protecting media freedom and the rule of law. This serves as an affirmation of the country's commitment to democratic principles and fundamental rights as enshrined in the EU treaties and the Charter of Fundamental Rights.