Elder Drag Queens Defy Age, Captivate Stages: Stories of Stella D'oro and Peers

On any given Thursday around 6 p.m., John Sefakis starts his weekly transformation into Stella D'oro, his drag persona. Facing three lighted mirrors, in front of a bouquet of bright plastic flowers, the 74-year-old Greek-American prepares for his performance at the Barracuda Lounge in New York City's Chelsea neighborhood. This ritual, becoming more arduous with each passing year, sheds light on the unique challenges and triumphs of aging drag queens.

Challenges of Aging in the Limelight

Aging drag queens face a myriad of challenges, from the physical demands of their performances to societal pressures favoring youth. Sefakis, along with other elder queens like Charlie Hides, Raven O, and Ruby Rims, confront these difficulties head-on. Their routines must be altered to accommodate the aches and pains of aging, and health issues become more prominent. Economic uncertainty also looms large, as many rely on tips for their livelihood, making the decision to retire all the more difficult.

Adapting to an Evolving Scene

Despite these obstacles, elder drag performers are finding ways to stay relevant and captivating. Sefakis, who stepped into drag later in life, emphasizes the importance of adapting makeup techniques to suit aging skin. Hides, known for her physical performances, now opts for less risky routines due to past injuries. Meanwhile, performers like Raven O and Ruby Rims navigate health issues with resilience, demonstrating that passion for drag doesn't fade with age.

A Legacy of Persistence and Creativity

The stories of these elder queens are not just about the struggle; they're a testament to the enduring spirit of the drag community. They highlight the importance of representation for aging performers and the creative ways in which they continue to contribute to the art form. Through their performances, elder drag queens like Stella D'oro remind us of the rich tapestry of experiences that inform their art, challenging societal norms and inspiring a new generation of performers to embrace their authentic selves at any age.