Egypt-Greece Workers Agreement: A Pathway to Employment for 10,000 Egyptians

The seasonal workers agreement inked between Egypt and Greece in 2022 has been effectuated in 2023 with the potential to generate employment for 10,000 Egyptians. The agreement permits Egyptian laborers to extend their stay in Greece up to nine months each year, thereby addressing the current agricultural worker deficit in the country.

A Boon for Egyptians

This mutual agreement stands as a beacon of hope for many Egyptians, presenting them with promising job opportunities. Initially, the pilot phase accommodated 5,000 workers, but the number has since been expanded, indicating the success of the initiative. Egyptian Ambassador to Athens, Omar Amer, revealed these details during a press interview, expressing optimism about the prospects the agreement presents.

Greece’s Role in Egypt's Economy

Greece plays a significant part in bolstering Egypt's economic growth. Ranking 11th among European Union countries in terms of investment in Egypt, Greece is indeed a key player. As of the end of April 2023, Greek investments in Egypt have touched the $255 million mark, dispersed over 215 projects across a variety of sectors. These sectors span finance, industry, services, construction, tourism, agriculture, communications, and information technology, thereby contributing to the comprehensive growth and development of Egypt's economy.

Trade Relations Flourish

Egypt's Minister of Trade and Industry, Ahmed Samir, reported a notable 21-percent hike in the trade exchange volume between Egypt and Greece in 2022. The trade volume experienced an increase from approximately €1.69 billion to €2.56 billion, pointing to the flourishing trade relations between the two nations. These figures reflect the mutual economic benefits fostered by this agreement and the potential for further growth.