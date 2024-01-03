en English
Europe

CNN Unveils 24 Less Frequented Tourist Destinations for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:32 am EST
Among the crowded tourist hotspots of the world, CNN has unveiled a collection of 24 enticing, yet lesser-known travel destinations for the year 2024. This initiative aims to alleviate the issues of overtourism experienced in popular sites, such as Athens, by steering tourists towards scenic but less frequented regions.

Macedonia: An Untouched Greek Gem

Emerging in this list is the Greek region of Macedonia. Known for its historical significance as the land of Alexander the Great, Macedonia offers a rich fusion of archaeological sites, historical cities, and exquisite beaches, devoid of the overwhelming crowds that Athens and the Greek islands often draw. The area is home to numerous globally renowned attractions such as the museum at Philip II’s tomb in Vergina, Byzantine ruins in Veria, and the prolific wineries of Naoussa.

Thessaloniki: A Gastronomic and Architectural Delight

Macedonia’s crown jewel, Thessaloniki, is a gastronomic and architectural paradise providing easy access to Chalkidiki’s sandy beaches and culturally significant sites like ancient Philippi. The city of Kavala, with its rich Ottoman history, also lies within easy reach.

Albania: A Blend of Scenic and Cultural Allure

Also making its way into CNN’s top travel spots for 2024 is Albania. With its beautiful Adriatic coast, affordable prices, and rich cultural history, Albania continues to draw tourists in increasing numbers. The recent opening of a new airport in Vlora, along with the country’s historical centers, stunning mountain scenery, and unique blend of Christian and Muslim history, makes Albania a must-visit destination.

Global Selection: From Sumba to Michigan

Other destinations featured in the list include the Indonesian island of Sumba, known for its luxury eco resorts; the Black Sea region in Turkey with its historic towns and villages; Tartu in Estonia, celebrated for its intellectual and cultural attractions; Tainan in Taiwan, famous for its street food and natural landscapes; and Northwest Michigan, which offers year-round attractions, including wineries, cherry and apple picking, and winter activities. CNN’s selection also highlights the Trans Dinarica Cycle Route in the Western Balkans, the first bike route to link all eight countries of the region, and Puerto Rico’s little Culebra as a lesser-known escape within the island.

Europe Greece Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

