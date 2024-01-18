‘Choose Greece’ Initiative Launched to Promote Greek Tourism

‘Choose Greece’, a private initiative designed to promote Greece as a tourism destination across European markets, is set for launch following the successful model of the ‘Choose Crete’ agency. The latter significantly boosted Crete’s visibility in key markets such as Germany, Austria, Poland, Scotland, Sweden, and Cyprus. ‘Choose Greece’ is an expansion of the ‘Choose Crete’ project, aiming to enhance the branding of the entire country.

‘Choose Greece’ Inaugural Event

The program kicked off with its inaugural event in Copenhagen, Denmark. Leonidas Babanis, the general manager of ‘Choose Greece’, emphasized the importance of continuous marketing and branding efforts for the success of Greece’s tourism sector. He remarked that despite the positive outlook for Greek tourism in 2024, consistent promotional activities are indispensable. The initiative invites Greek tourism businesses and agencies to join in amplifying Greece’s presence in international markets.

New Tourist Tax

In a related development, Greece is set to introduce a new tourist tax for visitors between March and October. Aimed at repairing recent wildfires and floods linked to climate change, the tax will range from 1.50 euros to 10 euros per night depending on the type of accommodation. The Greek Government estimates an additional 300 million euros in revenue for 2024. This tax mirrors those being introduced in other European holiday hotspots such as Venice and Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Navagio Beach in Greece, one of the most beautiful beaches in the world, faces challenges in preserving its fragile ecosystem due to mass tourism. Known for its white sand, turquoise waters, and the shipwreck of the MV Panagiotis, the beach is a popular tourist destination. Local authorities and environmental initiatives are working to maintain the balance between tourism and conservation.