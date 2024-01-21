Athens to Host European Travel Commission's Annual Conference

The European Travel Commission (ETC), a non-profit consortium of national tourism organizations, has announced its annual Market Intelligence Group (MIG) and Marketing Group conference. The event, an initiative by the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), is set to take place in Athens, marking its debut in the city. The conference, scheduled for February 7-9, aims to foster collaboration and share best practices among ETC members in the areas of research and destination promotion across Europe.

Exploring New Frontiers in Tourism

The conference will consist of two distinct sessions spread over two days: a private morning session for the MIG and Marketing Group members and an afternoon session open to the public. The focus will be planning and evaluating annual actions, exchanging views and good practices, and promoting destinations and Europe as a whole. It will serve as a platform for the members to share their experiences, ideas, and strategies for increasing tourist flows to Europe.

A Collaborative Effort to Boost European Tourism

Established in 1948, the ETC functions as a facilitator that coordinates marketing efforts to boost tourism to Europe. It fosters the sharing of knowledge and experiences for the mutual benefit of its members. The upcoming conference in Athens is a testament to this mission, aiming to bring together various stakeholders in the tourism industry. The hope is that, through the exchange of ideas and collaboration, the conference will contribute to the promotion and growth of tourism across Europe.

A Landmark Event for Athens

This year's conference marks a significant milestone for Athens. Hosting the event is not only an honor but also an opportunity. It positions Athens as a focal point in the European tourism landscape, opening doors for further tourism development in the city and the wider region. The event is a testament to the city's growing prominence in the industry and its commitment to fostering tourism growth across Europe.