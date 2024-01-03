Armed Forces to Finalize Next Five-Year Procurement Priorities by March

In a bid to redefine defense priorities and streamline arms procurements, the Armed Forces’ Unified Medium-Term Development and Modernization Program is set to finalize procurement priorities for the next five years by the end of March. This significant plan calls upon all branches of the Armed Forces to compile comprehensive lists of immediate, short-, and medium-term needs. However, the ultimate deciding factor on which needs will be met is funding.

Significance of 2023 for Arms Projects and Defense Industry

The year 2023 remains a pivotal period for arms projects and the future of the local defense industry, especially given the easing tensions with Turkey. The Greek Navy anticipates the delivery of MH-60R antisubmarine helicopters and heavy Seahake Mod 4 torpedoes for its 214 submarines. The first three helicopters are due in February, with the fourth later in the year, while the torpedoes will arrive in April. Alongside this, the Navy is also set to receive four Island patrol vessels, modernize its MEKO frigates, and acquire Spike NLOS guided missiles from Israel by year-end.

Future Acquisitions and Concerns

The Air Force expects the completion of the acquisition of Rafale multirole fighter jets, bringing the total to 24, and is awaiting the arrival of four M-346 advanced jet trainers to replace the T-2 Buckeyes. While the Air Force awaits US confirmation to purchase F-35 planes, concerns linger over the delivery of transport planes and helicopters. The Army, on the other hand, is set to receive M-1117 Armored Security vehicles and is considering the purchase of Blackhawk helicopters. The delivery of Patroller UAVs is planned for 2025.

Efficiency in Arms Procurement

The Defense Ministry’s aim is to enhance the efficiency of arms procurement and adjust defense priorities accordingly. This strategic move of finalizing procurement priorities by the end of March is a testament to the ministry’s commitment to defense modernization. As the Armed Forces gear up for this ambitious plan, the world watches closely to witness the evolution of defense strategies and their impact on global security.