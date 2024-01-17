Archaeologists Uncover Ancient Secrets of Tenea

In a landmark discovery, Greek archaeologists have unearthed significant artifacts and remnants of infrastructure at the ancient city of Tenea. This site, believed to be founded by Trojan prisoners of war approximately 3,000 years ago, has offered crucial insights into the city's historical and religious significance.

Advertisment

Hadrian's Aqueduct Unveiled

The excavation, led by Elena Korkas, has revealed an impressive section of a Roman aqueduct constructed under Emperor Hadrian. This hydraulic marvel, spanning about 100 feet with walls over 10 feet high, was built from mortar and stone. Its interior chamber was specifically designed for water conveyance, making it one of the largest hydraulic systems of ancient Greece. The discovery allows archaeologists to accurately trace the aqueduct's route.

Ancient Settlements and Artifacts

Advertisment

Among other discoveries, archaeologists have found a prehistoric settlement dating back to the Early Bronze Age (2600-2300 B.C.). This settlement predates the fall of Troy, indicating the site's long-standing historical significance. A building complex that saw use from the Archaic to the Hellenistic periods (750-30 B.C.) was also found, providing further evidence of the region's historical development over time.

Over two dozen silver coins were unearthed, including rare pieces minted during the Olympic Games. Other artifacts like a clay altar, a miniature vase, and a figurine of a horse with a rider were found as well. These finds, tied together, suggest the city's religious importance in antiquity.

Insights into the Roman Era

The excavation didn't stop at ancient Greece. Roman-era building complexes and grave sites were also discovered, giving a glimpse into the region's evolution under Roman rule. This further enriches our understanding of Tenea's historical trajectory, highlighting the city's enduring significance across various periods of history.