Aviation

Aegean Airlines Announces Buyback of Warrants Held by Hellenic Republic

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
In a significant development, Aegean Airlines SA has officially announced the buyback of warrants that were issued on the company’s shares. These warrants, amounting to 10,369,217 in total, were held by the Hellenic Republic. The decision is a strategic move, meticulously adhering to article 30, paragraph 3 of L.4772/2021, provision 1.3 of the Terms of the Warrants. This action underscores the resolution made during the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on December 14, 2023.

The Mechanics of the Buyback

The buyback process was executed flawlessly with Aegean Airlines remunerating the market value of the warrants, which aggregated to a substantial €85,389,669.82. This transaction took place on January 2, 2024. The payment marked the airline’s fulfillment of its obligations in connection with the warrants.

Implications for Aegean Airlines

The buyback of these warrants represents a significant financial decision for Aegean Airlines. The company has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring financial stability and transparency while abiding by the legal provisions. The Hellenic Republic had previously informed Aegean Airlines of its intention to exercise their rights for all the warrants they held. This exercise of rights is in accordance with the provisions established on November 3, 2023.

Next Steps for the Airline

With the buyback now completed, Aegean Airlines has indicated that it will undertake all necessary procedures for the cancellation of the warrants. This cancellation process is a crucial step towards eliminating any financial obligations related to the warrants. It also signifies the company’s strategic approach to managing its financial assets and commitments.

Aviation Business Greece
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

