Aegean Airlines Announces Buyback of Warrants Held by Hellenic Republic

In a significant development, Aegean Airlines SA has officially announced the buyback of warrants that were issued on the company’s shares. These warrants, amounting to 10,369,217 in total, were held by the Hellenic Republic. The decision is a strategic move, meticulously adhering to article 30, paragraph 3 of L.4772/2021, provision 1.3 of the Terms of the Warrants. This action underscores the resolution made during the Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting held on December 14, 2023.

The Mechanics of the Buyback

The buyback process was executed flawlessly with Aegean Airlines remunerating the market value of the warrants, which aggregated to a substantial €85,389,669.82. This transaction took place on January 2, 2024. The payment marked the airline’s fulfillment of its obligations in connection with the warrants.

Implications for Aegean Airlines

The buyback of these warrants represents a significant financial decision for Aegean Airlines. The company has demonstrated its commitment to ensuring financial stability and transparency while abiding by the legal provisions. The Hellenic Republic had previously informed Aegean Airlines of its intention to exercise their rights for all the warrants they held. This exercise of rights is in accordance with the provisions established on November 3, 2023.

Next Steps for the Airline

With the buyback now completed, Aegean Airlines has indicated that it will undertake all necessary procedures for the cancellation of the warrants. This cancellation process is a crucial step towards eliminating any financial obligations related to the warrants. It also signifies the company’s strategic approach to managing its financial assets and commitments.