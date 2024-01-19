4.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Evia Coast in Greece: No Damage Reported

On Friday, a tremor shook the ground beneath the sea near Evia, Greece, as a 4.8 magnitude earthquake made its presence felt. According to the Geodynamic Institute of Athens, the seismic event occurred at 16:15 local time, taking place 24 km east of Kymi and reaching a focal depth of 14.6 km. Although the tremors were felt, the Mayor of Kymi-Aliveri, Nikos Barakos, confirmed that no immediate damage had been reported.

After the Quake: Aftershocks and Statements

Following the initial quake, two smaller aftershocks were recorded, adding slight tremors to the already unsettled ground. Efthymios Lekkas, the president of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization, addressed the situation, stating that the earthquake, which was also felt in Attica, particularly in larger buildings, did not pose a significant threat. However, he admitted that the area holds the potential to produce larger earthquakes, and ongoing developments are under strict surveillance.

The Nature and Location of the Quake

Important to note is that the quake was shallow, with a measured depth of 14.5 kilometers. Its epicenter was located between the towns of Kranidi and Leonidio, adding to its potential reach and the number of communities affected. This event comes in the wake of recent devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, casting a shadow of concern over the region.

Greece's Seismic Risk

Two Greek scientists, Professor Konstantinos Synolakis and Professor Costas Papazachos, have issued warnings that Greece could also be at risk of experiencing a significant earthquake in the future. Such concerns stem from the history of seismic activity in the region and Greece's geological position in a seismically active zone between the African and Eurasian Plates. The country has had its share of earthquakes, including a seismic event in October 2020 that resulted in casualties on the island of Samos and in Turkey. The Aegean Sea Plate's movement towards the southwest with respect to the Eurasian Plate, along with the northward movement of the African Plate beneath the Aegean Sea Plate, contributes to the seismic risk in the area.